Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,974,288,000 after buying an additional 707,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $6.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,165,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.81. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

