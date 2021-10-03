Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9,772.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,477. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

