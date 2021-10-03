Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

