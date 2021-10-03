Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $266,424,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.43. 3,146,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $414.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $370.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

