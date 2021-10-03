Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $14,456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 120,262 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.62. 428,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,335. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

