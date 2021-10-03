Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

