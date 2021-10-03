Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,943 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average is $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

