Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22.

