Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 29.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Equinix by 26.8% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $789.32 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $833.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $777.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.88.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

