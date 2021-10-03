Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,460 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,460 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23.

