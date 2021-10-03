Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Professional in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

PFHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

PFHD opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. Professional has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Professional by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at about $803,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Professional by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 5.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

