Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 789 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $443,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

KHC stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

