Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $320,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,631,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.