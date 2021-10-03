Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

PROSY stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

