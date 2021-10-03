Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $71.23, but opened at $69.04. Prothena shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 1,077 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,145 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

