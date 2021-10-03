PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of PSPSF remained flat at $$124.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.78. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $136.63.

PSPSF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

