PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Plans $1.13 Dividend

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 1.1307 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $38.79.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.