Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:LRTNF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.