Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 79,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,838. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.