Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $49.12 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

