Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Boosted by National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GFL. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$47.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.59 billion and a PE ratio of -20.22. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$25.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

