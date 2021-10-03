QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts predict that QCR will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

