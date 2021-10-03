Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $209.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $169.26 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.61.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 78.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.