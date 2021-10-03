Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,991,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Qualys worth $401,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Qualys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $111.37 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

