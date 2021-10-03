Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 163,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

