Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Short Interest Up 285.2% in September

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 285.2% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Questor Technology stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.