QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.97 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $436.82 or 0.00909091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $142.88 million and approximately $29.97 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00145895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,942.41 or 0.99776331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.03 or 0.07125996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

