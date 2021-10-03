Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.49 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

