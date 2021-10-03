Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $12.31

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $12.90. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $619.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.