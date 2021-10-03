Raven Protocol Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $6,771.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00101486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00139680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,590.81 or 1.00147299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.14 or 0.07077193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

