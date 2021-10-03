Raymond James Boosts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $70.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.22.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. Jabil has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.