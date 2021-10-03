Raymond James Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $145.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WCC. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of WCC opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 93,161.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 67.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

