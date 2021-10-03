Raymond James Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $145.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WCC. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.38.
Shares of WCC opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42.
In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 93,161.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 67.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
