Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

RNW stock opened at C$18.93 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.43 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

