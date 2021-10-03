Raymond James Weighs in on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.79.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$6.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$552.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.62.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

