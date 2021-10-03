RedFOX Labs Market Cap Tops $58.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $58.09 million and $1.29 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00243690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00123360 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00160860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

