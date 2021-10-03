Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Down 2.9%

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08). Approximately 84,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 46,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

