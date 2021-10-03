Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Down 6.9%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares dropped 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $556.91 and last traded at $563.31. Approximately 20,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 861,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.18.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.
The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $633.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.23.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,856 shares of company stock valued at $196,281,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
