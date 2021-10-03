Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Down 6.9%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares dropped 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $556.91 and last traded at $563.31. Approximately 20,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 861,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.

The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $633.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,856 shares of company stock valued at $196,281,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

