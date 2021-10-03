Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.