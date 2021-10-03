Renishaw (LON:RSW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4,668.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,668 ($60.99) and last traded at GBX 4,722 ($61.69), with a volume of 2398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,748 ($62.03).

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,230.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,526.86. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

In related news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.