Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Up 372.3% in September

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 372.3% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $40.32 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.128 dividend. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

