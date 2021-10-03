Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

RPTX stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $975.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,067 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $134,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 184,450 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,636 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

