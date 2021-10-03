Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPTX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $858,526.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $134,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 184,450 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 38,636 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

