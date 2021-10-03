REPO Price Hits $0.19 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REPO has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

