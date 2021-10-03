ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.92 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,612,206. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

