Reviewing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 1stdibs.Com and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 130.31%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $52.59, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Stitch Fix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 5.87 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.58 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -62.35

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

