Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Superior Group of Companies worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 140,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $130.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

