Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $223.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

