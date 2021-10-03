Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $334,000 Investment in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNOG. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. Research analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.