Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $3,711,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

