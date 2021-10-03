Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the second quarter valued at $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEAP opened at $10.17 on Friday. Ribbit LEAP has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

